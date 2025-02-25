UiPath Inc. Share Price Target ‘$15.75’, now 19.0% Upside Potential

UiPath Inc. with ticker code (PATH) now have 18 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $19.00 and $13.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $15.75. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $13.24 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 19.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $13.77 and the 200 day MA is $13.41. The market cap for the company is 6.84B. The current share price for the company is: $12.45 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,135,273,232 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $2.50 and a -3.79% return on assets.

UiPath, Inc. is focused on building and managing automations and developing computer vision technology. It provides its customers with a set of capabilities that allows them to discover opportunities for automation, automate using a digital workforce that collaborates with humans, and operate an automation program at scale. Its platform builds automations for both existing and new processes and to utilize software robots to perform an array of actions, including logging into applications, extracting information from documents, moving folders, filling in forms, and updating information fields and databases. Its platform allows users to design and combine UI automations, API integrations, and AI-based document understanding in a single workflow. It offers a managed, multi-tenant Software as a Service (SaaS) version, Automation Cloud, which enables its customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations.