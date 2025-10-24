Palm oil prices start to shift under a different kind of pressure

A rotation may be emerging beneath the surface of global commodity markets, and palm oil prices are beginning to reflect the early signs.

In Malaysia, palm oil futures have edged higher, snapping a short losing streak. Stronger soyoil prices in China and the US have brought relative value back to palm, while a jump in global crude oil prices, triggered by fresh sanctions on Russian exporters, has tightened biodiesel margins, increasing demand for feedstocks like palm oil.

Indonesia, the world’s largest palm producer, is central to this shift. The country’s biodiesel consumption has risen sharply, reaching over 10.5 million kilolitres this year so far, up nearly 10% from the same point last year. That structural pull from domestic energy use is starting to reshape expectations for export flows and stockpiles.

