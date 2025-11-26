Palm oil steadies as export outlook and pricing strategy begin to align

After several sessions of downward pressure, palm oil prices are beginning to stabilise as market forces show early signs of rebalancing.

The most active Malaysian palm oil contract edged higher this week, reversing a four-day decline that had brought it to levels last seen in June. The rebound suggests that buyers are responding to oversold conditions and that confidence may be gradually returning as pricing becomes more competitive. Traders noted renewed interest driven partly by movements in crude oil and rival edible oils, helping palm oil regain some relative attractiveness.

Recent policy moves have also contributed to the change in tone. The Malaysian Palm Oil Board cut its reference price for December exports, effectively lowering the export tax rate. This action directly supports near-term demand by improving cost competitiveness, particularly among price-sensitive buyers in India and China.

