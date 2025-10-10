Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Dekel Agri-Vision Q3 2025: Strong cashew growth supports operations

Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision Plc (LON:DKL), the West African agriculture company focused on building a portfolio of sustainable and diversified projects, has provided its Q3 2025 production update for the Ayenouan palm oil project in Côte d’Ivoire and for our cashew processing plant at Tiebissou, Côte d’Ivoire.

Palm Oil Operation Key Performance Metrics: Q3 2025 vs. Q3 2024

·      CPO Production: 2,727 tonnes, down 49.2% compared to Q3 2024. The Q3 period typically represents the trough of the low season for CPO production, and this year’s performance was notably weak due to reduced Fresh Fruit Bunch (FFB) volumes across the region. Early indicators in October suggest a modest recovery is under way and historically periods of weak FFB availability are often followed by stronger volumes. In addition, the high season will be commencing shortly in January.

·      CPO Extraction Rate: Remained stable at 19.4%.

·      CPO Sales Volume: Declined by 58.1%, reflecting the reduction in production. Local demand remains strong, with all CPO output for Q3 2025 sold. CPO inventories in Côte d’Ivoire remain very limited, which continues to support sales.

·      CPO Sales Price: Increased by 24.1% to €964 per tonne. International CPO prices remain elevated, while domestic prices are further supported by the ongoing shortage of CPO supply in Côte d’Ivoire.

·      PKO Sales Price: Rose by 47%. Strong PKO and CPO prices has largely mitigated the financial impact of the weak harvesting season.

Q3-2025Q3-2024Change
Fresh Fruit Bunch (‘FFB’) processed (tonnes)14,03927,017-48.0%
CPO Extraction Rate19.4%19.9%-2.5%
CPO production (tonnes)2,7275,364-49.2%
CPO Sales (tonnes)2,7136,471-58.1%
Average CPO price per tonne€964€77724.1%
Palm Kernel Oil (‘PKO’) production (tonnes)271475-42.9%
PKO Sales (tonnes)52942723.9%
Average PKO price per tonne€1,254€85347.0%

Cashew Operation Key Performance Metrics: Q3 2025 vs. Q3 2024

·      Cashew Operation: The Cashew Operation has shown substantial improvement in recent months, now consistently processing over 500 tonnes of Raw Cashew Nuts (RCN) per month. With the installation of new equipment, we aim to achieve a monthly run rate exceeding 700 tonnes by the end of 2026. Reaching this level will position the operation well within range of our 2026 RCN processing target of 9,000-10,000 tonnes. Once the new equipment is fully commissioned and performance stabilises, we will evaluate a potential further capacity expansion in 2026 at a modest additional level of capex.

·      RCN Purchasing: During the quarter, RCN purchases related to third party RCN processed into a specialised unpeeled product. Internal RCN procurement is planned to ramp up with the start of the cashew season in February 2026, ensuring sufficient raw material to support our 2026 processing target of 9,000-10,000 tonnes (potentially including third party RCN).

·      RCN Processing: RCN processing volumes increased by a substantial 353.7%, underscoring the significant turnaround achieved in the Cashew Operation, particularly over the past six months. The newly installed equipment is expected to further enhance processing capabilities, with the full benefit expected to materialise during late Q4 2025.

·      Processing Efficiency: Extraction rates have improved. While the headline extraction rate of 23.2% includes unpeeled cashews, the normalised extraction rate of 21-22% for internal RCN aligns with expectations and industry standards.

·      Cashew Production & Sales: Cashew production rose by 386.1%, while sales increased by 579.3%, demonstrating the strong operational improvement. This includes 240 tonnes produced from third party RCN which generate gross margins comparable to our own-branded cashews. The accounting treatment of third party RCN – whether fully consolidated or recognised on a margin basis – will be confirmed in the year-end financial audit.

·      Cashew Sales Prices: Average sales prices were 22.5% higher year-on-year. As cashews are priced in USD, the weakness of the USD against the euro in 2025 partially offset these gains; euro-equivalent prices would otherwise have been significantly higher. International cashew prices remain firm and well above the long-term lows observed in 2024.

Q3-2025Q3-2024Change
RCN Inventory   
Opening RCN Inventory (tonnes)2,6571,58268.0%
RCN Purchased (tonnes)1,037Niln/a
RCN Processed (tonnes)(1,656)(365)353.7%
Closing RCN Inventory (tonnes)2,0381,21767.5%
Cashew Processing   
Opening Cashews (tonnes)11054103.7%
RCN Processed (tonnes)1,656365353.7%
Cashew Extraction Rate23.2%21.6%7.4%
Cashew Produced (tonnes)38479386.1%
Cashew Sales (tonnes)39458579.3%
Closing Cashews (tonnes)1007533.3%
Average Sales prices per tonne   
–       Peeled Cashews (including mixed)€4,900€4,00022.5%

Lincoln Moore, Dekel Agri-Vision’s Executive Directorsaid: The Cashew Operation continued its strong turnaround, with RCN processing up 354% and cashew sales nearly sixfold, supported by new equipment and improved efficiency. Looking ahead, we plan to increase cashew processing further by the end of 2025, with significant additional scaling potential to come. Meanwhile, the Palm Oil Operation experienced a seasonal low, with CPO output down, but strong CPO and PKO prices helped cushion the impact, and we expect production to return to the high season from mid-January.”

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision Q3 2025: Strong cashew growth supports operations

Dekel Agri-Vision reported a strong Q3 2025 performance at its cashew operation in Tiebissou, with processing up 354% and sales almost sixfold year-on-year, supported by new equipment and improved efficiency.
Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision reports 24.5% revenue growth and break-even net profit in H1 2025

Dekel Agri-Vision posted a stronger performance for the six months ended 30 June 2025, with Group revenue up 24.5% to €23.9m and EBITDA rising 10.7% to €3.1m.
Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision delivers record cashew output and strong pricing in August update

Dekel Agri-Vision reported a strong August 2025 update, with its cashew processing plant at Tiebissou achieving a second consecutive month of record output, up nearly 400% year on year. The company also benefited from resilient palm oil and kernel oil prices, which continue to support revenues.
Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision AGM to be held on 10 September 2025

Dekel Agri-Vision will hold its Annual General Meeting on 10 September 2025 in London. The Notice of AGM will be available on the company’s website and sent to shareholders who have requested a physical copy.
Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision sees record cashew output, higher palm oil prices

Dekel Agri-Vision has announced a July 2025 update, highlighting record monthly raw cashew nut processing of 533 tonnes at its Tiebissou plant, up 423% from July 2024.
Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision appoints Jonathan Johnson-Watts as Non-Executive Chairman

Jonathan Johnson-Watts becomes Non-Executive Chairman with a 7.6% stake, replacing Andrew Tillery.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple