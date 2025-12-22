Palm oil edges higher as export strength and currency moves align

Palm oil prices are firming. A combination of export resilience, currency softness, and supportive moves in adjacent commodities is starting to build a more constructive case.

Benchmark Malaysian futures have edged higher over recent sessions, reflecting a pickup in shipments early in the month. Export volumes, while not explosive, are climbing just enough to recalibrate expectations. That matters in a market often swayed by marginal changes in demand.

A softer ringgit is improving the competitive position of Malaysian exports just as buyers appear to be stepping back in. When a local currency weakens against the dollar, it tends to act as a tailwind for commodity pricing, particularly for goods like palm oil that are priced in global markets but produced locally.

Soyoil has been moving higher, providing a pricing floor through substitution dynamics. Since these two oils compete in many of the same end markets, price strength in one typically lifts the other.

