Dekel Agri-Vision posts stable CPO output and strong cashew performance

Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision Plc (LON:DKL), the West African agriculture company focused on building a portfolio of sustainable and diversified projects, has provided a November production update for its Ayenouan palm oil project in Côte d’Ivoire (‘Palm Oil Operation’) and update on the continued strong momentum at the cashew processing plant at Tiebissou, Côte d’Ivoire (the ‘Cashew Operation’).

Key Performance Metrics: November 2025 vs. November 2024

·      Crude Palm Oil (CPO) Production: CPO production in November 2025 was broadly in line with November 2024. Market statistics indicate that 2025 has been the weakest harvesting season we have experienced, and we are hopeful of a rebound as the high season begins in late January. The CPO extraction rate remained robust for a low-season month at 20.5%.

·      CPO Sales Prices: Local CPO selling prices increased again in November to €1,067 per tonne, reflecting the ongoing tightness in local inventories caused by the prolonged low season. The average price achieved represents a 10.2% increase compared with November 2024 and a 6.0% increase on October 2025.

·      Palm Kernel Oil (PKO) Sales Prices: PKO prices continued at historically elevated levels in November, averaging 40.2% higher than in November 2024, driven by continued tight local and regional inventory levels.

·      Cashew Operation: Raw cashew nut (RCN) processing remained strong, with 700 tonnes processed during November 2025.

o  Stock-purchasing facilities have been secured to support our 2026 production targets, with RCN procurement scheduled between late February and June in line with the harvest season.

o  Quarterly production and sales data for the cashew operation will be reported in January 2026.

Nov-25Nov-24Change
FFB processed (tonnes)4,9554,8023.2%
CPO Extraction Rate20.5%21.3%-3.8%
CPO production (tonnes)1,0161,0120.4%
CPO Sales (tonnes)8901,311-32.1%
Average CPO price per tonne€1,067€96810.2%
Palm Kernel Oil (‘PKO’) production (tonnes)1148829.5%
PKO Sales (tonnes)91155-41.3%
Average PKO price per tonne€1,295€92440.2%

Lincoln Moore, Dekel Agri-Vision’s Executive Director, said: “November 2025 CPO production was in line with last year as we approach the end of the low season. CPO prices sustained strong momentum, rising 10.2% year-on-year, while PKO prices were more than 40% higher than in November 2024.”

“The Cashew Operation also continued its positive momentum, processing 700 tonnes of RCN, with stock-purchasing facilities in place to support 2026 targets. Both business segments are well positioned for stronger performance as we enter the new year.”

