Palm oil steadies as India boosts imports and Indonesian policy tightens supply

Malaysian palm oil futures recently bounced off a 4½-month low, rising to around MYR 4,080 per tonne.

Attention is turning to Indonesia, where the government plans to implement a B50 biodiesel mandate in the second half of 2026. That policy would raise the domestic use of palm oil in transport fuels, effectively pulling volume out of the export market.

In Malaysia, short-term supply is under pressure due to heavy rains and flooding, particularly in key producing states. The seasonal downturn in output is being made worse by weather conditions, with expectations that December production could be significantly lower. Meanwhile, export figures from the first 20 days of November showed a 14.1% drop compared to the previous month.

