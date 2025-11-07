Palm oil prices recover as global edible oil signals realign

Palm oil futures have climbed off a 17‑week low, with the benchmark contract regaining momentum amid broader gains in competing vegetable oils. Stronger prices in China for both soyoil and palm olein have acted as a catalyst, reaffirming the tightly woven fabric of global edible oil markets.

Part of the shift is being driven by improving sentiment in China, where increased buying and stronger domestic prices have underpinned regional confidence. At the same time, the appreciation of the Malaysian ringgit has introduced a layer of friction for exporters, raising the local‑currency price and putting potential pressure on outbound demand.

The key takeaway is that palm oil is reasserting its role as a real‑time signal within the global edible oils complex. While prices are stabilising, the drivers behind this shift reflect broader structural forces that continue to evolve.

Dekel Agri-Vision PLC (LON:DKL) aspires to become a leading agro-industrial company in West Africa, one that creates value for shareholders whilst at all times placing the interests of the local communities and environment in which it operates in at the heart of its operations.