OnTheMarket Investor Presentation 17th June 2021

OnTheMarket plc (LON:OTMP), the majority agent-owned company which operates the OnTheMarket.com property portal, has announced that Jason Tebb, CEO and Clive Beattie, CFO will provide a live presentation relating to FULL-YEAR RESULTS TO 31 JANUARY 2021 via the Investor Meet Company platform on 17 June 2021 at 6:00pm BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9:00am BST the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet ONTHEMARKET PLC via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/onthemarket-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow ONTHEMARKET PLC on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.