OnTheMarket announces appointment of Rupert Sebag-Montefiore as Non-Executive Director

OnTheMarket plc (LON:OTMP), the agent-backed company which operates the OnTheMarket.com property portal, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rupert Sebag-Montefiore to its Board of Directors as independent Non-Executive Director with immediate effect. He will also serve as chairman of the Remuneration Committee.

Rupert Sebag-Montefiore has extensive Board experience at both listed and private companies. He is currently a Non-Executive Director at Clarion Housing Association (the UK’s largest housing association) and Pigeon Land Limited (a development land promotion company). Prior to this he was on the Savills plc main Board, followed by the Group Executive Board, for 21 years. His roles included CEO of Savills’ principal UK subsidiary for 12 years and Head of Global Residential.

He has also previously served as Non-Executive Chairman of Fastcrop plc, which operated the property web portal PrimeLocation, as Non-Executive Director of Adventis, a marketing company, during its flotation on AIM, and as Chairman of the Finance Committee for a university. Rupert now sits on a number of external investment committees, including Christ Church College at the University of Oxford, is a Trustee of the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment and chairs the property companies for the private office of a European family.

Commenting on the appointment of Rupert Sebag-Montefiore, OnTheMarket Non-Executive Chairman Chris Bell said: “I am delighted that Rupert has agreed to join the Board of OnTheMarket. Rupert has extensive executive and non-executive experience in and beyond the UK property sector. In addition to his illustrious career at Savills, he was Chairman of the PrimeLocation portal business and he has considerable Board Committee expertise. He brings a deep understanding of the property market in general and an invaluable insight into the perspective of estate agents and housebuilders in particular. We greatly look forward to working with him as we continue to build the UK’s agent-backed property portal.”

Commenting on his appointment as Non-Executive Director, Rupert Sebag-Montefiore said: “It is with great pleasure that I join the Board of OnTheMarket at such an exciting and important phase in its development. I have watched the business grow from a concept to a serious market player in the UK portals sector. I look forward to supporting an entrepreneurial and seasoned leadership team in achieving its growth objectives in the interests of shareholders, customers and property-seekers alike.”

Current directorships and partnerships Past directorships and partnerships Clarion Housing Group Ltd

Corrour Lands Ltd

Latimer Developments Ltd

Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment Trust

Pentridge Consulting Ltd

Pigeon Land 2 Ltd

Pigeon Land Ltd

The Corrour Property Company Chesterfield & Co. (Rentals) Ltd

Hepher Dixon Ltd

Holden Matthews Estate Agents Ltd

Libra Housing Advisory Services Ltd

PCA Holdings Ltd

PCA Management Consultants Ltd

Penhurst Properties Ltd

Penhurst (Investments) Ltd

Playhouse Services Ltd

Prime Purchase Ltd

Rickitt Grant & Company Ltd

Savills Advisory Services (L&P) Ltd

Savills Telecom Ltd

Smiths Gore Ltd

Smith Woolley Ltd

The London Planning Practice Ltd

Wellington Holdings Ltd

Wiltshire Creative

