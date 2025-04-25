One Health Group delivers 20% revenue surge after AIM debut

Investors are taking note as One Health Group delivers a robust first trading update following its AIM listing, revealing a revenue increase exceeding 20%. This performance underscores the company’s strong market position and growth trajectory in the healthcare sector.

One Health Group, a provider of NHS-funded medical procedures, has reported a significant revenue increase of more than 20% in its first trading update since its AIM flotation. This growth reflects the company’s successful expansion and operational efficiency in delivering healthcare services.

The company’s strategic focus on providing high-quality, NHS-funded medical procedures has positioned it well within the healthcare industry. By leveraging its expertise and resources, One Health Group continues to meet the growing demand for medical services, contributing to its impressive financial performance.

This positive trading update not only highlights the company’s strong financial health but also reinforces investor confidence in its long-term growth prospects. As One Health Group continues to expand its services and reach, it remains a compelling opportunity for investors seeking exposure to the resilient healthcare sector.

One Health Group PLC (LON:OHGR) are a team of Consultant Surgeons and Healthcare managers working with the NHS to provide faster, local and expert care in Orthopaedics, Spinal, General Surgery and Gynaecology.