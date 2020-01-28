Oncimmune Holdings EarlyCDT Lung Test More Cost Effective than CT

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON: ONC), a leading global immunodiagnostics group, is pleased to note that a recent study led by Leeds University Academic Unit of Health Economics, supported by NIHR Leeds In Vitro Diagnostics Co-operative (NIHR Leeds MIC), and funded by The National Institute for Health Research’s (NIHR) SBRI programme, shows that using Oncimmune’s blood test in the cancer risk assessment of indeterminate pulmonary nodules (IPNs) is highly cost effective and could accelerate the time to diagnosis. The original press release from NIHR Leeds MIC can be accessed here:

https://www.leedsth.nhs.uk/research/news-blogs-and-events/latest-news/2020/01/27/blood-test-to-speed-lung-cancer-diagnosis-is-highly-cost-effective-study-finds

In the study, Oncimmune’s EarlyCDT® Lung test was found to be more effective compared to computed tomography (CT) surveillance with an incremental cost-effectiveness ratio (ICER) of less than £2,500.

Lung cancer is one of the most prevalent forms of cancer and kills more women than breast and ovarian cancers combined. Five-year survival rates for breast and bowel cancer patients are 86% and 59% respectively. Both of these cancers have screening programmes. Five-year survival for lung cancer, which has no screening programme, is currently less than 10%.

Oncimmune’s EarlyCDT Lung test is a simple ELISA blood test that measures seven lung cancer-specific antibodies and can be used for the assessment of malignancy risk in patients with IPNs.

Robust and easy to use, the EarlyCDT Lung test can be run in any laboratory with standard laboratory equipment and, to date, over 158,000 tests have been performed for patients worldwide. A ‘kit’ form of the test was CE marked in May 2017 for distribution to laboratories outside the USA.

Dr Adam M Hill, CEO of Oncimmune Holdings said: “We are very pleased with the results of this study demonstrating the effectiveness of EarlyCDT Lung. Leeds University Academic Unit of Health Economics and NIHR Leeds MIC were excellent delivery partners for this project. Their support in bringing the multidisciplinary teams together from across the University and the local NHS Trust, enabled us to generate further data in support of our adoption discussions with the NHS across the UK.”

Dr Helen Radford, Director of Operations, NIHR Leeds MIC said: “This exciting and important project also included an NHS laboratory validation alongside focus groups with members of the public to understand the patient’s perception in early lung cancer screening and how this blood test could help. We look forward to working with Oncimmune in the future.”