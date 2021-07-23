Oncimmune Holdings Agreement signed with major cancer center

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC), the leading global immunodiagnostics group, today announces it has signed an autoantibody profiling contract with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (“Dana-Farber”) in Boston, Massachusetts. Dana-Farber, a clinical affiliate and research institute of Harvard Medical School, is a world-leading cancer research organisation and one of America’s top-rated cancer hospitals with more than 1,100 therapeutic and non therapeutic clinical trials in progress.

Under this agreement, Oncimmune will be utilising its proprietary biomarker discovery engine, SeroTagTM, to identify autoantibodies that can be predictive of patient response or associated with resistance to checkpoint inhibitors (“CPIs”) and chemotherapy used in Dana-Farber led studies or therapy using atezolizumab, nivolumab, pembrolizumab, durvalumab and cisplatin-based chemotherapy. In addition, SeroTag will be used for identifying autoantibodies that can be predictive of immune-related adverse events (“irAEs”) in response treatment. The project is scheduled to complete by the end of 2021.

SeroTag is a high-throughput, multiplex, discovery technology based on Oncimmune’s in-house protein library, one of the largest in the world, with a unique, ever-growing repository of disease data for indications such as autoimmune and infectious diseases as well as cancer. The proprietary SeroTag immuno-oncology discovery array is based on autoantibody profiling studies in autoimmune diseases and other cancer types, and comprises known and proprietary antigens linked to a number of cancers, autoimmune and infectious diseases.