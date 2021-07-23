Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Oncimmune Holdings Agreement signed with major cancer center

oncimmune holdings

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC), the leading global immunodiagnostics group, today announces it has signed an autoantibody profiling contract with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (“Dana-Farber”) in Boston, Massachusetts. Dana-Farber, a clinical affiliate and research institute of Harvard Medical School, is a world-leading cancer research organisation and one of America’s top-rated cancer hospitals with more than 1,100 therapeutic and non therapeutic clinical trials in progress.

Under this agreement, Oncimmune will be utilising its proprietary biomarker discovery engine, SeroTagTM, to identify autoantibodies that can be predictive of patient response or associated with resistance to checkpoint inhibitors (“CPIs”) and chemotherapy used in Dana-Farber led studies or therapy using atezolizumab, nivolumab, pembrolizumab, durvalumab and cisplatin-based chemotherapy. In addition, SeroTag will be used for identifying autoantibodies that can be predictive of immune-related adverse events (“irAEs”) in response treatment. The project is scheduled to complete by the end of 2021.

SeroTag is a high-throughput, multiplex, discovery technology based on Oncimmune’s in-house protein library, one of the largest in the world, with a unique, ever-growing repository of disease data for indications such as autoimmune and infectious diseases as well as cancer. The proprietary SeroTag immuno-oncology discovery array is based on autoantibody profiling studies in autoimmune diseases and other cancer types, and comprises known and proprietary antigens linked to a number of cancers, autoimmune and infectious diseases.

Dr Adam M Hill, CEO of Oncimmune Holdings said: “We are delighted to be partnering with such a prestigious organisation as Dana-Farber on the use of multiple CPI assets in this important oncology trial and leveraging the power of our autoantibody biomarker profiling technology.

“As autoantibodies continue to be recognised as a key biomarker class that aid in the understanding of interactions between cancer and the immune system, the ImmunoINSIGHTS platform is becoming increasingly instrumental in studies for a wide range of cancer indications and therapy classes.” 

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.