NextEnergy Solar Fund Announce interim dividend

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF) has today announced an interim dividend of 1.7175 pence per Ordinary Share for the quarter ending 31 December 2019. The interim dividend of 1.7175 pence will be paid on 31 March 2020 to shareholders on the register as at the close of business on 21 February 2020. The ex-dividend date is 20 February 2020.

NextEnergy Solar will also be offering shareholders a scrip dividend alternative to this interim dividend as detailed in the Scrip Circular dated 8 August 2019, a copy of which can be viewed and / or downloaded from ‘Circulars’ in the Investor Relations part of the NESF website (nextenergysolarfund.com). The Scrip Share reference price will be announced on 27 February 2020, with elections to be made by 10 March 2020.