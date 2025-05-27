Follow us on:

Newport's energy renaissance powers the UK's green future

SAE Renewables

Newport, once a titan of the coal-powered Industrial Revolution, is now spearheading a new era of clean energy innovation. The transformation of the Uskmouth Power Station into a cutting-edge battery storage facility exemplifies this shift, positioning the city as a pivotal player in the UK’s transition to renewable energy.

The Uskmouth Power Station, a former coal-fired behemoth, is undergoing a remarkable metamorphosis. Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners, in collaboration with E.ON, is constructing a 230MW/460MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) on the site. This facility is set to become one of the UK’s largest battery storage projects, directly supporting the nation’s energy transition and enhancing grid stability.

The project’s significance extends beyond energy storage. It represents a strategic repurposing of existing infrastructure, breathing new life into the decommissioned power station. By utilising the site’s established grid connections, the development minimises environmental impact and accelerates deployment timelines. Construction commenced in November 2023, with the facility expected to be operational by the first quarter of 2025.

Simec Atlantis Energy (SAE), the original owner of the Uskmouth site, envisions a broader transformation. The Uskmouth Sustainable Energy Park (USEP) aims to support up to 3.5GWh of battery storage projects. SAE plans to develop additional projects, including AW1 (240MWh), AW2 (500MWh), and AW3 (1.4GWh), with staggered timelines extending into the 2030s.

This ambitious initiative aligns with the UK’s broader energy strategy. The government aims to bring forward investment in 18GW of energy storage by 2035, including 10GW of long-duration storage such as hydropower. Projects like Uskmouth are crucial for integrating renewable energy sources and achieving net-zero goals.

Newport’s transformation is not limited to energy infrastructure. The city is experiencing a resurgence in high-tech industries. Companies like KLA and EnerSys are expanding operations, contributing to a burgeoning semiconductor cluster and advanced battery manufacturing sector. This diversification strengthens Newport’s economic resilience and underscores its role in the UK’s green industrial revolution.

The Uskmouth project’s impact extends to the local community. It is expected to create hundreds of jobs, stimulate economic growth, and provide opportunities for skills development through apprenticeships. Councillor Dimitri Batrouni highlighted the project’s potential to deliver cutting-edge infrastructure and align with regional ambitions to grow the green economy.

SAE Renewables Limited (LON:SAE) was founded in 2005 as a supplier of tidal stream turbines, SAE quickly grew to include development of tidal stream projects and is the majority owner of MeyGen, the world’s largest tidal stream energy project. a hub for clean energy storage, SAE exemplifies innovative reuse of industrial sites for modern needs.

