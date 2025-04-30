Powering the future from the ashes of coal

In a bold move towards sustainable energy, the decommissioned Uskmouth B Power Station in Newport is set to be transformed into one of the UK’s largest battery energy storage facilities. This ambitious project not only signifies a shift from traditional coal-fired power generation but also positions Newport at the forefront of the renewable energy revolution.

The Uskmouth B Power Station, once a symbol of coal-powered energy, is undergoing a significant transformation. Simec Atlantis Energy (SAE) is spearheading the development of a large-scale Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) on the site, aiming to harness and store renewable energy efficiently. The project has garnered substantial financial backing, including an £8.5 million loan from the Cardiff Capital Region’s Strategic Premises Fund, complemented by approximately £56.5 million in private investment .

This initiative is not just about energy storage; it’s a comprehensive plan to revitalize the area economically and environmentally. The construction phase is expected to create over 500 jobs, including 37 apprenticeships, providing a significant boost to the local economy . Moreover, the project aligns with the Welsh Government’s commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions, offering a practical solution to balance the intermittency of renewable energy sources like wind and solar. =

The BESS will utilize advanced technology to store excess energy during periods of low demand and release it during peak times, thereby stabilizing the grid and reducing reliance on imported electricity. This approach not only enhances energy security but also contributes to lowering energy costs for consumers. The facility’s design includes eco-friendly features, such as housing the batteries in green shipping-style containers, demonstrating a commitment to sustainability at every level . =

Planning permission for the battery plant was granted in early 2024, with strong support from Newport City Council. Council leaders have highlighted the project’s potential to deliver cutting-edge infrastructure, foster skills development, and drive the growth of the green economy in the region . The site’s existing infrastructure, including a National Grid substation and railway facilities, further enhances its suitability for this transformative project =

SAE’s vision extends beyond this initial project. The company plans to develop additional battery storage projects on the site, collectively capable of supporting approximately 3.5GWh of storage capacity. These future developments, named after the River Usk in Welsh—Afon Wysg 1 (AW1), AW2, and AW3—are scheduled to come online in stages, with AW1 expected in 2026 and AW3 in the 2030s .

