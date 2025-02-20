Follow us on:

New Fortress Energy Inc. Share Price Target ‘$18.57’, now 47.3% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

New Fortress Energy Inc. which can be found using ticker (NFE) have now 7 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $34.00 and $11.00 and has a mean share price target at $18.57. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $12.61 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 47.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $13.88 and the 200 moving average now moves to $15.41. The company has a market cap of 3.37B. Currently the stock stands at: $12.35 USD

The potential market cap would be $4,959,317,212 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 13.57, revenue per share of $11.79 and a 3.96% return on assets.

New Fortress Energy Inc. is an energy infrastructure company, which is engaged in providing energy and development services. The Company owns and operates natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure, and an integrated fleet of ships and logistics assets to rapidly deliver energy solutions to global markets. The Company operates through two segments: Terminals and Infrastructure and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment includes the entire production and delivery chain from natural gas procurement and liquefaction to logistics, shipping, facilities and conversion or development of natural gas-fired power generation. This segment includes all terminal operations in Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Brazil, including its interest in the Sergipe Power Plant. Its Ships segment includes all vessels, which are leased to customers under long-term or spot arrangements, including the 25-year charter of Nanook with Centrais Eletricas de Sergipe S.A. (CELSE).

