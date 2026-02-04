Natural gas prices rebound as volatility returns to energy markets

Natural gas and crude oil markets have regained ground as a combination of short‑term weather uncertainty and renewed geopolitical risks alters the near‑term outlook for energy investors. The sharp rebound in natural gas prices comes after an aggressive sell‑off, as revised weather forecasts suggest colder conditions may return in February, lifting expectations for heating demand.

Natural gas prices had fallen sharply after forecasts showed milder temperatures extending into early February. However, a pivot in those projections has reignited expectations of demand, prompting a corrective move in futures markets. That said, confidence in sustained upside remains tempered by the unpredictable nature of short-term weather modelling.

Meanwhile, crude oil benchmarks have been supported by heightened geopolitical tension in the Middle East. Brent and West Texas Intermediate prices advanced after the U.S. Navy confirmed it had shot down an Iranian drone in international waters.

