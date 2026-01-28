Trinidad and Tobago energy sector eyes Venezuela to bolster gas outlook

Trinidad and Tobago’s energy sector is positioning for modest recovery in 2026, supported by near-term production projects and new momentum around accessing Venezuela’s offshore gas reserves. While domestic output remains below past highs, operators are moving ahead with developments that could stabilise supply and extend the life of key infrastructure.

bpTT is set to bring its Cypre field online in 2024, with the Mento project expected to follow by 2026. Shell’s Manatee field, a larger offshore development, is targeting first gas in 2027. These timelines reflect a longer build-out cycle, but the government has signalled progress in streamlining approvals to speed up execution. Touchstone Exploration is also expanding onshore activity, with current drilling focused on tying in to midstream infrastructure.

With large undeveloped gas reserves just across the maritime border, including the Dragon and Manakin–Cocuina fields, Venezuela offers a clear supply-side opportunity. These fields are close enough to be tied into Trinidad and Tobago’s existing processing and LNG facilities with relatively limited new investment.

Touchstone’s leadership has also expressed interest in opportunities tied to Venezuela, noting the size of the reserves and the regional infrastructure advantages. While smaller players face higher entry barriers, alignment between state and corporate interests could open access over time.

Touchstone Exploration Inc (LON:TXP) is a Canadian-based, international upstream oil and gas company currently active in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Primera Oil and Gas is the Trinidadian subsidiary of Touchstone.