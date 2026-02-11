Touchstone at 2026 World Outlook Conference

Touchstone Exploration participated in the 2026 World Outlook Financial Conference, which took place on 6th–7th February in Vancouver, Canada. Hosted by Michael Campbell’s Money Talks, the event brought together a range of financial commentators, analysts and industry leaders to explore global economic trends and investment strategies for the year ahead.

Representing Touchstone, Brian Hollingshead and Gavin Elsley delivered a workshop on energy investing at 6:55pm on the opening day. Their session provided insights into the company’s strategic direction and the broader role of energy in investor portfolios amid ongoing market volatility and shifting macroeconomic indicators.

