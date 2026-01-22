Cold snap triggers surge in natural gas prices

Natural gas markets are experiencing a sharp revaluation as extreme winter weather drives demand higher and exposes supply vulnerabilities across major regions. US front-month futures surged to their highest levels since 2022, posting the strongest weekly gain in over three decades.

A widespread cold front across the United States has increased residential and commercial heating demand while simultaneously threatening upstream operations. Sub-zero temperatures across the South are triggering freeze-offs—where water in pipelines solidifies, slowing output at a critical time.

In Europe, benchmark gas prices initially followed the US trend, climbing over 40% since the beginning of the year. Although prices have since pulled back slightly, the region’s fundamentals remain tight. Storage levels are healthy but not immune to prolonged cold spells, and ongoing competition for liquefied natural gas cargoes continues to set the tone for regional pricing.

