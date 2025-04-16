Natural Gas growth drives global energy shift

Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based oil and gas company focused on onshore operations in Trinidad and Tobago. Since its establishment in 2010, the company has become the largest independent onshore oil and natural gas producer in Trinidad, leveraging its extensive geological knowledge and strong local partnerships

Touchstone’s natural gas activities are primarily centered around the Coho and Cascadura fields, located within the Herrera formation. In 2019, the company initiated its exploration program, resulting in five successful exploration and appraisal wells in these areas. As of mid-2024, Touchstone reported an average daily net production of 5,061 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from its natural gas operations, with gross 2P reserves estimated at 53,030 million barrels of oil equivalent (Mboe)

In late 2024, Touchstone expanded its asset base by acquiring the Central Block, which includes an 80 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) gas processing facility and access to both the Trinidad domestic market and the Atlantic LNG export facility. This acquisition increased the company’s net production by approximately 2,080 boe/d, predominantly natural gas, and provided strategic infrastructure for future development

For the year 2024, Touchstone reported petroleum and natural gas sales totaling $57.47 million, marking a 19% increase from the previous year. This growth was driven by enhanced production volumes, particularly from the Cascadura field

Operational Highlights

: Holds approximately 144,893 net acres of exploration and development rights in southern Trinidad, including key blocks such as Ortoire, Cipero, Charuma, and Rio Claro Infrastructure Development: Continued investment in infrastructure, including the development of the Cascadura natural gas processing facility and associated pipelines, to support increased production and export capabilities