Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Touchstone Exploration ignites investor optimism

Touchstone Exploration

Amid global energy shifts and regional supply uncertainties, Trinidad and Tobago’s onshore reserves are emerging as a beacon of opportunity. At the forefront of this resurgence is Touchstone Exploration, a Canadian-based company making significant strides in unlocking the nation’s untapped energy potential.

Touchstone Exploration has strategically positioned itself as a key player in Trinidad’s energy sector. With a robust portfolio encompassing over 137,000 net acres across the Ortoire, Cipero, Charuma, and Rio Claro blocks, the company is targeting high-impact geological formations to unlock substantial reserves and deliver significant returns.

The Ortoire block, spanning 29,560 net acres, has already yielded three successful exploration wells, contributing over 53 million barrels of oil equivalent (Mboe) in 2P reserves. The block remains a focal point for future exploration, with 14 identified prospects targeting the prolific Herrera fairway and the deeper Cretaceous formation.

In a strategic move to bolster its asset base, Touchstone acquired Shell’s Central Block for \$23 million. This acquisition adds approximately 2,080 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) to Touchstone’s net production, with 94% being natural gas. The Central Block includes four wells in the Carapal Ridge, Baraka, and Baraka East gas pools, and offers potential for facility optimisation, infill drilling, and exploration.

Touchstone’s commitment to sustainable growth is evident in its disciplined investment framework and focus on responsible operations. The company’s strong safety record and community engagement initiatives underscore its dedication to environmental stewardship and social responsibility.

As Trinidad navigates the complexities of global energy dynamics, Touchstone Exploration’s strategic initiatives and operational excellence position it as a catalyst for the nation’s energy revival. Investors seeking exposure to a company with a clear vision, robust asset base, and commitment to sustainable growth will find Touchstone an attractive proposition.

Touchstone Exploration Inc (LON:TXP) is a Canadian-based, international upstream oil and gas company currently active in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Primera Oil and Gas is the Trinidadian subsidiary of Touchstone.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration raises £15.4m and secures acquisition loan

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP) has raised £15.375 million through a private placement to boost development and fund its acquisition in Trinidad.
Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration updates on STCBL acquisition

Touchstone Exploration Inc. updates on its acquisition of Shell Trinidad Central Block Limited, essential for enhancing its operations and resources in Trinidad.
Touchstone

Touchstone Exploration appoints Ken McKinnon as Chair

Touchstone Exploration Inc. announces significant leadership changes, with John D. Wright retiring as Chair and Ken McKinnon appointed to guide the Board's future.
Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration reports record production, maintains growth trajectory

Touchstone Exploration Inc (LON:TXP) reports impressive 2024 financial results, highlighting record production and strategic growth, fueled by Cascadura's success.
Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration reports substantial asset growth in year-end 2024 reserves

Touchstone Exploration Inc (LON:TXP) unveils its 2024 year-end reserves, showcasing substantial asset potential and growth in Trinidad's energy sector.
Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration to acquire Shell Trinidad Central Block Limited

Touchstone Exploration Inc. announces the acquisition of Shell Trinidad Central Block assets, bolstering LNG market access and boosting production capabilities.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.