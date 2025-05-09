Touchstone Exploration ignites investor optimism

Amid global energy shifts and regional supply uncertainties, Trinidad and Tobago’s onshore reserves are emerging as a beacon of opportunity. At the forefront of this resurgence is Touchstone Exploration, a Canadian-based company making significant strides in unlocking the nation’s untapped energy potential.

Touchstone Exploration has strategically positioned itself as a key player in Trinidad’s energy sector. With a robust portfolio encompassing over 137,000 net acres across the Ortoire, Cipero, Charuma, and Rio Claro blocks, the company is targeting high-impact geological formations to unlock substantial reserves and deliver significant returns.

The Ortoire block, spanning 29,560 net acres, has already yielded three successful exploration wells, contributing over 53 million barrels of oil equivalent (Mboe) in 2P reserves. The block remains a focal point for future exploration, with 14 identified prospects targeting the prolific Herrera fairway and the deeper Cretaceous formation.

In a strategic move to bolster its asset base, Touchstone acquired Shell’s Central Block for \$23 million. This acquisition adds approximately 2,080 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) to Touchstone’s net production, with 94% being natural gas. The Central Block includes four wells in the Carapal Ridge, Baraka, and Baraka East gas pools, and offers potential for facility optimisation, infill drilling, and exploration.

Touchstone’s commitment to sustainable growth is evident in its disciplined investment framework and focus on responsible operations. The company’s strong safety record and community engagement initiatives underscore its dedication to environmental stewardship and social responsibility.

As Trinidad navigates the complexities of global energy dynamics, Touchstone Exploration’s strategic initiatives and operational excellence position it as a catalyst for the nation’s energy revival. Investors seeking exposure to a company with a clear vision, robust asset base, and commitment to sustainable growth will find Touchstone an attractive proposition.

