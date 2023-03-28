National Retail Properties – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.8% Upside

National Retail Properties with ticker code (NNN) have now 13 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 54 and 46 calculating the mean target price we have $49.85. Now with the previous closing price of $41.97 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 18.8%. The 50 day MA is $45.52 while the 200 day moving average is $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7,629m. Visit the company website at: https://www.nnnreit.com

The potential market cap would be $9,062m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

The company has a dividend yield of 5.35% with the ex dividend date set at 30-1-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 21.71, revenue per share of 4.38 and a 3.78% return on assets.