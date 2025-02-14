NNN REIT, Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 11.5% Upside Potential

NNN REIT, Inc. with ticker code (NNN) now have 16 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $48.00 and $41.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $44.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at $39.68 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 11.5%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $40.44 and the 200 day MA is $43.71. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 7.65B. The current share price for the company is: $40.81 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,535,564,068 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 18.98, revenue per share of $4.75 and a 3.9% return on assets.

NNN REIT, Inc., formerly National Retail Properties, Inc., is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns a diversified portfolio of freestanding retail stores across the United States. The Company acquires, owns, invests in and develops properties that are leased primarily to retail tenants under long-term net leases and are primarily held for investment (Properties or Property Portfolio). It owns approximately 3,449 properties across 48 states leased to more than 380 tenants in 37 different lines of trade. It invests primarily in retail real estate that is located within each local market for its tenant’s retail lines of trade. The Company’s portfolio includes convenience stores; automotive service; restaurants-full service; restaurants-limited service; family entertainment centers; health and fitness; theaters; recreational vehicle dealers, parts, and accessories; equipment rental; automotive parts; wholesale clubs; home improvement; and furniture, among others.