Nanoco signs new Joint Development Agreement with second Asian chemical customer

Nanoco Group

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO), a world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other specific nanomaterials emanating from its technology platform, has announced it has signed a major new Joint Development Agreement with a new second Asian chemical customer.

The target of the one-year programme is to optimise lead-free nanomaterials to be incorporated into global electronics applications. Once successful, the subsequent stage will involve scale up to industrial production levels during 2027.

The revenue from the JDA will help the Group exceed current expectations for non-license fee income in FY25, and contribute further revenue to FY26.

Dmitry Shashkov, Nanoco’s CEO, commented:

“This JDA with another Asian chemical company highlights the growing focus on the incorporation of quantum dots into sensors for high volume commercial applications.

“The consensus of market research is that quantum dot enabled silicon sensors, especially ones which are lead-free, will disrupt the global consumer electronics market, and Nanoco along with its customers are at the forefront of this technology, and we also have significant IP protections in this area.

“Discussions are ongoing with other potential new customers around further potential projects and we look forward to updating shareholders further in due course.”

