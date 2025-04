Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) Plc (LON:MAB1) has announced that it has published its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2024.

Copies of the Annual Report and Accounts, incorporating the Notice of AGM, have been posted to those shareholders who are entitled to receive hard copy communications from the Company. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s AGM will be held at 1pm on Wednesday 21 May 2025 at Capital House, 2 Pride Place, Derby, DE24 8QR.

