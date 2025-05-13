Follow us on:

MeyGen’s AR1500 turbine sets new benchmark in tidal energy generation

SAE Renewables

In a significant stride for renewable energy, the MeyGen tidal project in Scotland has achieved a remarkable milestone. The AR1500 turbine, a pivotal component of this initiative, has recorded its highest monthly electricity output since its inception, underscoring the immense potential of tidal energy as a reliable and sustainable power source.

The MeyGen tidal energy project, situated in the Pentland Firth off Scotland’s northern coast, has long been at the forefront of harnessing the power of the sea. Developed by SAE Renewables, this ambitious venture aims to tap into the predictable and potent tidal currents of the region to generate clean electricity.

In March 2025, the project’s AR1500 turbine achieved a record-breaking monthly output of 372 megawatt-hours (MWh) of electricity, marking the highest since its deployment in 2017. This achievement not only highlights the turbine’s efficiency but also reinforces the viability of tidal energy as a consistent contributor to the renewable energy mix.

The AR1500 is a 1.5-megawatt horizontal-axis tidal turbine designed to operate in challenging marine environments. Its robust construction and advanced technology enable it to withstand the harsh conditions of the Pentland Firth while maintaining high performance levels. The turbine’s recent output equates to supplying hundreds of households with clean energy, solely from tidal currents.

This milestone is a testament to the collaborative efforts of SIMEC Atlantis Energy, Proteus Marine Renewables, and other stakeholders involved in the project. Their combined expertise has ensured the turbine’s optimal performance and longevity, setting a precedent for future tidal energy endeavors.

Beyond the AR1500’s success, the MeyGen project continues to expand its horizons. Plans are underway to introduce the next generation of turbines, such as the AR3000, which promise enhanced efficiency and greater energy output. These advancements are poised to solidify MeyGen’s position as a leader in tidal energy production.

Tidal energy offers several advantages over other renewable sources. Its predictability, due to the consistent nature of tidal movements, allows for more accurate energy forecasting and grid integration. Additionally, the high energy density of tidal currents means that fewer turbines are required to produce significant amounts of electricity compared to wind or solar installations.

The success of the AR1500 turbine serves as a compelling case study for investors and policymakers alike. It demonstrates that with the right technology and strategic location, tidal energy can play a crucial role in the global transition to sustainable energy sources.

SAE Renewables Limited (LON:SAE) was founded in 2005 as a supplier of tidal stream turbines, SAE quickly grew to include development of tidal stream projects and is the majority owner of MeyGen, the world’s largest tidal stream energy project. a hub for clean energy storage, SAE exemplifies innovative reuse of industrial sites for modern needs.

