Merlyn and Vado align for strategic showcase at KBB Birmingham 2026

Bathroom brands Merlyn and Vado are set to share a stand at KBB Birmingham 2026, marking a notable move to strengthen their market presence through closer alignment. Both companies are part of Norcros plc, and this joint exhibition reflects a more unified commercial strategy within the group, aimed at delivering a cohesive offering to retail and specification partners.

The collaboration will be on display in a 140-square-metre stand that has been designed to reflect the full bathroom experience. Rather than exhibiting as separate entities, the brands will present a combined visual and functional journey across five themed bathroom settings.

By sharing resources and aligning their customer engagement strategies, Merlyn and Vado are positioning themselves to extract greater value from trade events and build stronger relationships with decision-makers. The stand will also feature a central hospitality area and private meeting spaces, indicating a clear intention to use the event not just for awareness, but for commercial interaction.

KBB Birmingham is one of the most significant trade exhibitions in the kitchen, bedroom and bathroom calendar, drawing thousands of professionals from across the UK and Europe.

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) is a leading B2B producer of branded bathroom and kitchen products for its UK, South African and selected export markets. The portfolio of eleven operating companies (6 UK, 2 South Africa) is characterised by strong individual brands, together providing product breadth and channel diversity from a strong supply chain base.