Norcros shifts focus from recovery to repositioning

Norcros Plc

In a subdued trading environment, Norcros has posted a modest rise in group revenue to £184 million for the 27 weeks to 5 October 2025, up from £181.9 million the year before. Underlying operating profit is expected to come in around £21.8 million, up from £20.4 million, and operating margins have moved up from 11.2% to 11.9%. In the core UK and Ireland business, margins have widened more sharply, from 13.6% to 14.8%. With end markets still soft, this margin control is not just defensive, it is central to the company’s forward strategy.

In early October, Norcros completed the acquisition of Fibo Holding AS, a Norwegian supplier of premium waterproof wall panels. The deal strengthens its presence in higher‑margin product categories and expands its reach into new geographic markets. Management sees this as highly complementary, and its inclusion is already reflected in updated full‑year expectations. The company now guides for FY26 operating profit in the £47.2 million to £48.7 million range including Fibo, versus a pre‑acquisition consensus of up to £45.2 million.

Market share gains in both the RMI and new‑build housing segments suggest that Norcros is not just relying on end‑market recovery. It is taking share through new products, stronger customer alignment, and targeted sales strategies. Debt remains tightly controlled, with gross debt at around £31 million and leverage just 0.6× underlying EBITDA, leaving Norcros with balance sheet capacity for further investment or bolt‑ons.

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) is a leading B2B producer of branded bathroom and kitchen products for its UK, South African and selected export markets. The portfolio of eleven operating companies (6 UK, 2 South Africa) is characterised by strong individual brands, together providing product breadth and channel diversity from a strong supply chain base.

Latest Company News

Norcros plc

Norcros delivers strong first-half performance ahead of interim results

Norcros expects to report first-half revenue of approximately £184 million for the 27 weeks to 5 October 2025, up 1% on a like-for-like constant currency basis.
Norcros Fibo

Norcros completes acquisition of Norwegian wall panel specialist Fibo

Norcros plc has received unconditional clearance from the UK Competition and Markets Authority for its £46 million acquisition of Fibo Holding AS, a leading supplier of waterproof decorative wall panels.
Norcros plc

Norcros Posts Steady Q1 Growth and Eyes European Expansion with Fibo Acquisition

Norcros continues to grow market share, having delivered another resilient performance during the first quarter.
Norcros

Norcros to acquire Fibo Group for c. £45 million

Norcros has agreed to acquire Fibo Group from FSN Capital for an enterprise value of NOK 618 million (c. £45 million), subject to UK Competition and Markets Authority clearance.
Norcros Plc

Norcros reports Strong Margins and Strategic Progress

Norcros plc, the UK's leading bathroom products provider, reports strong financial results for FY 2025, showcasing resilience and strategic growth amid market challenges.
Norcros

Norcros to host Full-Year Results investor webinar

Join Norcros plc for an insightful Investor Presentation on their full-year results, featuring CEO Thomas Willcocks and CFO James Eyre on June 18th.

