Norcros shifts focus from recovery to repositioning

In a subdued trading environment, Norcros has posted a modest rise in group revenue to £184 million for the 27 weeks to 5 October 2025, up from £181.9 million the year before. Underlying operating profit is expected to come in around £21.8 million, up from £20.4 million, and operating margins have moved up from 11.2% to 11.9%. In the core UK and Ireland business, margins have widened more sharply, from 13.6% to 14.8%. With end markets still soft, this margin control is not just defensive, it is central to the company’s forward strategy.

In early October, Norcros completed the acquisition of Fibo Holding AS, a Norwegian supplier of premium waterproof wall panels. The deal strengthens its presence in higher‑margin product categories and expands its reach into new geographic markets. Management sees this as highly complementary, and its inclusion is already reflected in updated full‑year expectations. The company now guides for FY26 operating profit in the £47.2 million to £48.7 million range including Fibo, versus a pre‑acquisition consensus of up to £45.2 million.

Market share gains in both the RMI and new‑build housing segments suggest that Norcros is not just relying on end‑market recovery. It is taking share through new products, stronger customer alignment, and targeted sales strategies. Debt remains tightly controlled, with gross debt at around £31 million and leverage just 0.6× underlying EBITDA, leaving Norcros with balance sheet capacity for further investment or bolt‑ons.

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) is a leading B2B producer of branded bathroom and kitchen products for its UK, South African and selected export markets. The portfolio of eleven operating companies (6 UK, 2 South Africa) is characterised by strong individual brands, together providing product breadth and channel diversity from a strong supply chain base.