Meridianbet’s ESG surge powers global impact and investor confidence

Meridianbet is powering ahead with a sweeping environmental and social agenda that’s reshaping how investors view the gaming sector. With more than 80 ESG initiatives launched in just the first quarter of 2025, the company is intensifying its commitment to sustainable business practices, building on a strong foundation of nearly 300 campaigns the previous year. This ongoing drive places Meridianbet at the forefront of a new era for the industry, one where purpose and performance go hand in hand.

From forest preservation to frontline healthcare support, Meridianbet’s initiatives are delivering measurable impact. A key highlight was its role as main sponsor of the Fruška Gora MTB Marathon in Serbia, where the company led a significant cleanup of a national park, restoring vital forest trails and mobilising a broad base of local volunteers and staff. This project not only protected a cherished natural habitat but became a blueprint for similar environmental efforts in other operating regions, including Sub-Saharan Africa.

Meridianbet’s commitment to ESG goes beyond the environment. On the social front, the company has proven its long-term dedication by donating tens of thousands of tree seedlings across emerging markets, helping communities combat deforestation. During the global pandemic, it delivered over \$2 million in urgent aid to hospitals and clinics, providing critical supplies and technology support. These efforts have deepened the company’s roots in the markets it serves, building trust and loyalty among customers and stakeholders.

Internally, Meridianbet has raised the bar on diversity, inclusion, and equality. With women holding 63% of leadership positions and a firm policy on equal pay at all levels, the company has created a corporate culture that reflects the values of its ESG programme. Its employment practices are inclusive, with growing numbers of individuals with disabilities joining its workforce. This focus on social equity reinforces the company’s long-term sustainability and appeal to ESG-conscious investors.

From a governance standpoint, the company’s policies are underpinned by data transparency, responsible leadership, and forward-thinking strategy. Leveraging its proprietary technology and artificial intelligence capabilities, Meridianbet continues to integrate ethical standards into its core platforms. This includes enhanced responsible gaming features that promote safe and enjoyable user experiences while protecting vulnerable players.

The company’s ESG credentials are not simply a marketing layer, they are embedded in its operating DNA. With an established omnichannel presence in 18 markets across Europe, Africa, and Latin America, Meridianbet has demonstrated that responsible business practices can scale globally. Its model proves that profitability and sustainability are not mutually exclusive, and this dual focus is attracting increased interest from institutional investors looking for future-proofed gaming and tech firms.

Meridianbet is a global provider of betting and gaming technology. Operating under the umbrella of Golden Matrix Group, it offers sports betting, casino platforms, and AI-driven solutions across regulated and emerging markets. Its mission is to lead the industry with responsible, sustainable, and inclusive growth.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:GMGI) positions itself as a leader in the iGaming technology space, offering casino, sportsbook, and competition products and combining cutting-edge solutions with a strong portfolio of partnerships to drive growth and innovation in the digital gaming market.