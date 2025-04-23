Meridianbet fuels a cultural comeback through books

Meridianbet, a subsidiary of Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI), is turning the page on cultural decline with a powerful regional campaign revitalising small libraries and inspiring a new generation of readers. This initiative isn’t just about books—it’s about breathing life back into underserved communities and reinforcing the value of lifelong learning.

Meridianbet, under the umbrella of Golden Matrix Group, is making a significant statement in the realm of corporate social responsibility by launching a region-wide book donation initiative aimed at fortifying cultural and educational resources in underserved areas. This impactful campaign prioritises the revitalisation of small libraries, offering them a curated selection of diverse literary works to reconnect communities with the joy of reading.

Amid growing challenges for small cultural institutions globally—often forced to close due to insufficient funding—Meridianbet is charting a different course. The spark for this ambitious campaign was ignited in Serbia, where a simple social media post highlighted the dire state of local libraries. This call to action inspired the Meridianbet Foundation to mobilise its resources and staff, leading to a grassroots initiative where employees donated books they had previously enjoyed. These contributions have already enriched the shelves of numerous libraries and culture centres.

What began as a local act of goodwill has rapidly evolved into a structured and far-reaching programme. The initiative is now being scaled across all regions where Meridianbet operates, extending its influence throughout the territories of the Golden Matrix Group. By focusing on literature as a tool for empowerment, the company is reinforcing its dedication to supporting not just education, but the preservation and celebration of cultural identity.

Stefan Todorovic, head of Global CSR at Meridianbet Foundation, highlighted the foundational importance of such actions. “Preserving cultural institutions is a matter of great importance for the Meridianbet Foundation,” Todorovic explained. “Our employees have once again demonstrated their willingness to contribute. A large number of books were collected through an internal campaign, now enriching the shelves of dozens of libraries across our markets. This is just one of many similar actions we hope to see more of in the future.”

This campaign is more than a charitable gesture—it is a strategic move that aligns with Meridianbet’s long-term vision of fostering sustainable community development. The foundation is not only providing immediate resources but is also advocating for the enduring value of reading and access to knowledge. By doing so, it aims to create ripple effects that will enhance educational outcomes, support cultural literacy, and strengthen community ties for years to come.

As the campaign rolls out across Meridianbet’s operational regions, the focus will remain on inclusivity and impact. Each donated book is a step towards ensuring that every community, regardless of its size or economic standing, has access to the cultural and educational tools necessary for growth and development.

Meridianbet is a leading international betting and gaming company and part of the Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI). Through its philanthropic arm, the Meridianbet Foundation, the company drives initiatives focused on education, culture, and community enrichment, demonstrating a strong commitment to positive social impact.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:GMGI) positions itself as a leader in the iGaming technology space, offering casino, sportsbook, and competition products and combining cutting-edge solutions with a strong portfolio of partnerships to drive growth and innovation in the digital gaming market.