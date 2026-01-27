Follow us on:

Meridianbet extends Crvena Zvezda EuroLeague sponsorship to 2030

Golden Matrix Group Inc

Meridianbet has renewed its title sponsorship of Crvena Zvezda’s EuroLeague basketball team, securing naming rights through to 2030. The Serbian club will continue to compete under the name Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet across the EuroLeague, ABA League and Serbian national league. The deal includes prominent branding on team kits and throughout the Belgrade Arena, reinforcing Meridianbet’s visibility in a key regional market.

The EuroLeague features 20 clubs from 12 countries and broadcasts to a wide international audience. By extending its association with one of the competition’s most established teams, Meridianbet is securing multi-year access to a committed fan base and sustained media coverage, both valuable assets in customer acquisition and brand building.

Meridianbet originally signed a three-year deal with Crvena Zvezda in 2023. Extending that to 2030 positions the company to benefit from consistent marketing performance in the Balkans, a region where it already operates under full regulatory compliance.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:GMGI) positions itself as a leader in the iGaming technology space, offering casino, sportsbook, and competition products and combining cutting-edge solutions with a strong portfolio of partnerships to drive growth and innovation in the digital gaming market.

