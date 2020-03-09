Meggitt completes multi-million dollar contract extension with GE Aviation

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT), a leading international company specialising in high performance components and subsystems for the aerospace, defence and selected energy markets, has completed a multi-million dollar, five year contract extension with GE Aviation for the supply of valves, sensors and heat exchangers across a range of engine programmes.

Eric Alden, Senior Vice President for Meggitt’s Engine Systems division, said: “Our long-established relationship with GE Aviation is built on trust. We are delighted to have a further opportunity to support GE with the levels of quality and excellence that they have grown to expect from our world-class technology and operations.”

