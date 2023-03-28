Medical Properties Trust, Inc. with 15.96% dividend yield – Consensus Indicates Potential 81.5% Upside

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. which can be found using ticker (MPW) now have 12 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 9 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $13.67. Now with the previous closing price of $7.53 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 81.5%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and the 200 day MA is $12.92. The market capitalization for the company is $4,463m. Company Website: https://www.medicalpropertiestrust.com

The potential market cap would be $8,103m based on the market consensus.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world’s largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis. MPT’s financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

The company has a dividend yield of 15.96% with the ex dividend date set at 15-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 4.81, revenue per share of 2.65 and a 3.25% return on assets.