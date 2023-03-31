Medical Properties Trust, Inc. with 14.43% dividend yield – Consensus ‘Buy’ Rating and 64.8% Potential Upside

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. with ticker code (MPW) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 8 with the average target price sitting at $12.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at $7.69 this indicates there is a potential upside of 64.8%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $10.75 and the 200 moving average now moves to $12.80. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $4,810m. Find out more information at: https://www.medicalpropertiestrust.com

The potential market cap would be $7,925m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world’s largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis. MPT’s financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

The company has a dividend yield of 14.43% with the ex dividend date set at 15-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 5.36, revenue per share of 2.65 and a 3.25% return on assets.