Market Risers: Touchstone Exploration Inc, TUI AG, Union Jack Oil, W Resources PLC

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc found using EPIC: LON:TXP has gained 7.21% or 2.02 points during the course of today’s session so far. Investors have remained optimistic during the trading session. Range high for the period so far is 31 dropping as low as 29. The total volume traded so far comes to 662,341 with the daily average number around 1,804,291. The 52 week high price for the shares is 56.65 equating to 28.65 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 9.8 which is a difference of 18.2 points. Touchstone Exploration Inc now has a 20 moving average of 28.7 and now the 50 day moving average of 34.88. This puts the market capitalisation now at £100.76m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Touchstone Exploration Inc being recorded at Monday, April 6, 2020 at 12:02:06 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 30.02 GBX.

Shares in TUI AG with ticker code: LON:TUI has stepped up 6.94% or 22.06 points throughout the session so far. Traders have remained optimistic throughout the trading session. The periods high has reached 344.01 and a low of 329.1. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 682,062 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 5,590,940. The 52 week high for the share price is 1090 which comes in at 772.2 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 218 a difference of some 99.8 points. TUI AG now has a 20 simple moving average of 395.58 and now the 50 day simple moving average now of 636.27. The market capitalisation is now £2,263.07m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for TUI AG being recorded at Monday, April 6, 2020 at 12:05:18 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 339.86 GBX.

The share price for Union Jack Oil ticker lookup code: LON:UJO has moved up 16.61% or 0.02 points in today’s trading session so far. Investors are a positive bunch during the trading session. The periods high figure was 0.12 dipping to 0.1. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 144,426,569 with the daily average traded share volume around 134,128,091. A 52 week share price high is 0.38 equating to 0.28 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 0.08 is a variance of 0.02 points. Union Jack Oil has a 20 day moving average of 0.11 and a 50 day moving average now at 0.13. The market capitalisation is now £17.65m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Union Jack Oil being recorded at Monday, April 6, 2020 at 11:54:33 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 0.12 GBX.

Shares in W Resources ticker lookup code: LON:WRES has gained 11.54% or 0.02 points in today’s trading session so far. Traders have so far held a positive outlook while the stock has been in play. The periods high figure was 0.14 meanwhile the session low reached 0.12. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 10,997,080 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 31,088,763. A 52 week high for the stock is 0.57 equating to 0.44 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 0.09 which is a variance of 0.04 points. W Resources has a 20 day moving average of 0.17 and also a 50 day simple moving average now at 0.25. This puts the market cap at £9.72m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for W Resources being recorded at Monday, April 6, 2020 at 11:41:02 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 0.14 GBX.

