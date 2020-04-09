Market Risers: Toople, Union Jack Oil, W Resources, Whitbread

The trading price for Toople found using EPIC: LON:TOOP has increased 3.85% or 0 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Investors are a positive bunch during the trading session. The periods high figure was 0.07 and a low of 0.06. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 18,027,078 with the daily average at 24,511,444. The 52 week high for the shares is 0.6 some 0.53 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 0.04 a difference of some 0.03 points. Toople now has a 20 simple moving average of 0.06 and the 50 day moving average now of 0.08. The current market cap is £2.38m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Toople being recorded at Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 9:59:02 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 0.07 GBX.

The stock price for Union Jack Oil with ticker code: LON:UJO has climbed 8.62% or 0.01 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers are a positive bunch during this period. The periods high has reached 0.14 and a low of 0.13. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 108,565,710 with the daily average traded share volume around 146,591,319. The 52 week high is 0.38 about 0.25 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 0.08 a difference of some 0.05 points. Union Jack Oil now has a 20 moving average of 0.11 and the 50 day SMA of 0.13. The current market capitalisation is £21.80m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Union Jack Oil being recorded at Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 12:18:30 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 0.14 GBX.

Shares of W Resources with ticker code: LON:WRES has risen 3.71% or 0.01 points throughout the session so far. Buyers have remained positive while the stock has been in play. The high for the period has peaked at 0.18 and a low of 0.17. The total volume traded so far comes to 3,942,006 while the average shares exchanged is 34,137,236. The 52 week high for the shares is 0.57 which comes in at 0.4 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 0.09 making a difference of 0.08 points. W Resources now has a 20 SMA of 0.16 and now a 50 day simple moving average now at 0.24. The current market capitalisation is £11.81m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for W Resources being recorded at Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 10:58:00 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 0.18 GBX.

The share price for Whitbread company symbol: LON:WTB has risen 5.39% or 156 points throughout the session so far. Traders have remained positive during the trading session. Range high for the period so far is 3115 dropping as low as 2905. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 384,640 with the daily average traded share volume around 1,439,249. The 52 week high for the share price is 5194 around 2299 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 1805.5 is a variance of 1089.5 points. Whitbread has a 20 SMA of 2803.64 and now its 50 day moving average now of 3733.03. The market cap now stands at £4,105.27m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Whitbread being recorded at Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 12:29:14 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 3051 GBX.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn