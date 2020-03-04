Market Risers: Smurfit Kappa Group, Solo Oil, SSE, Standard Chartered

Stock in Smurfit Kappa Group company symbol: LON:SKG has climbed 2.91% or 78 points during today’s session so far. Traders have so far held a positive outlook while the stock has been in play. The periods high has already touched 2772 and a low of 2678. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 95,387 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 481,945. The 52 week high price for the shares is 3038 equating to 354 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 2072 a difference of some 612 points. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 20 day moving average of 2861.57 and now the 50 day moving average now of 2842.8. The current market capitalisation is £7,189.56m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Smurfit Kappa Group being recorded at Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:57:29 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 2762 GBX.

Shares of Solo Oil company symbol: LON:SOLO has increased 5% or 0.05 points during the course of today’s session so far. Traders are a positive bunch throughout the trading session. The periods high figure was 1.25 dipping to 1.15. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 5,081,286 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 1,438,076. A 52 week share price high is 2.52 about 1.42 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 0.85 which is a difference of 0.25 points. Solo Oil now has a 20 SMA at 1.34 and also a 50 day SMA of 1.34. The market capitalisation currently stands at £7.30m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Solo Oil being recorded at Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:55:59 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1.16 GBX.

Stock in SSE EPIC code: LON:SSE has increased 2.03% or 32 points in today’s trading session so far. Investors have remained optimistic during the trading session. The high for the period has peaked at 1610 and a low of 1567.5. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 666,162 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 4,881,724. A 52 week high for the stock is 1703 some 125 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 997.8 a difference of some 580.2 points. SSE has a 20 SMA of 1640.36 and a 50 day MA at 1551.13. This puts the market capitalisation now at £16,586.44m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for SSE being recorded at Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:58:09 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1610 GBX.

Shares in Standard Chartered with EPIC code: LON:STAN has increased 2.56% or 13.8 points during today’s session so far. Traders have remained positive during the session. The high for the period has peaked at 555 dropping as low as 538.2. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 3,165,350 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 7,364,933. A 52 week high for the stock is 742.6 about 204.4 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 534.2 a difference of some 4 points. Standard Chartered now has a 20 simple moving average of 623.35 and the 50 day SMA of 665.3. The market capitalisation is now £17,564.69m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Standard Chartered being recorded at Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:57:53 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 552 GBX.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn