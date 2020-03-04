Market Risers: Rio Tinto, Royal Dutch Shell, RSA Insurance Group, Safestyle UK

The share price for Rio Tinto EPIC code: LON:RIO has climbed 3.1% or 118.5 points in today’s trading session so far. Traders seem confident while the stock has been in play. The high for the period has reached 3998.5 dipping to 3851. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 1,463,190 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 3,522,891. The 52 week high is 5039 amounting to 1217.5 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 3468.5 making a difference of 353 points. Rio Tinto has a 20 SMA of 4138.02 and now its 50 day simple moving average now at 4340.19. This puts the market cap at £49,125.28m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Rio Tinto being recorded at Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:58:23 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 3940 GBX.

The share price for Royal Dutch Shell Class B ticker lookup code: LON:RDSB has gained 2.31% or 39.67 points during the course of today’s session so far. Traders are a positive bunch throughout the session. The periods high has reached 1764.4 while the low for the session was 1711.2. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 3,671,256 with the daily average number around 8,250,983. The stock 52 week high is 2647 which is 926 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 1628.8 which is a variance of 92.2 points. Royal Dutch Shell Class B now has a 20 moving average of 1913.73 and also a 50 day moving average now of 2096.45. The market capitalisation is now £157,905.76m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Royal Dutch Shell Class B being recorded at Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:58:20 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1760.67 GBX.

Shares of RSA Insurance Group EPIC code: LON:RSA has moved up 2.15% or 11.2 points during today’s session so far. Buyers have remained positive during the trading session. The periods high has already touched 534.6 dipping to 519.6. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 707,379 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 2,881,768. A 52 week share price high is 600.2 around 78.2 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 497.2 is a variance of 24.8 points. RSA Insurance Group has a 20 SMA of 571.3 and a 50 day moving average now of 566.34. Market capitalisation for the company is £5,513.53m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for RSA Insurance Group being recorded at Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:57:58 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 533.2 GBX.

Shares in Safestyle UK with EPIC code: LON:SFE has increased 7.71% or 3.4 points during the course of today’s session so far. Market buyers have so far held a positive outlook throughout the trading session. The period high was 47.88 meanwhile the session low reached 43.39. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 68,075 with the daily average number around 93,989. The 52 week high for the share price is 93.95 which is 49.85 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 41 which is a variance of 3.1 points. Safestyle UK now has a 20 moving average of 54.95 and now the 50 day simple moving average now of 62.57. This puts the market cap at £39.33m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Safestyle UK being recorded at Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:55:28 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 47.5 GBX.

