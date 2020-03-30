Market Risers: OnTheMarket, Pearson, Rentokil Initial, Rio Tinto

The trading price for OnTheMarket with EPIC code: LON:OTMP has climbed 5.41% or 2 points during today’s session so far. Traders have stayed positive during this period. The period high has peaked at 39 meanwhile the session low reached 39. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 243 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 146,720. The stock 52 week high is 129.5 about 92.5 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 32 which is a variance of 5 points. OnTheMarket now has a 20 moving average of 55.07 and now its 50 day SMA of 68.34. The current market capitalisation is £27.40m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for OnTheMarket being recorded at Monday, March 30, 2020 at 8:39:48 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 39 GBX.

The share price for Pearson EPIC code: LON:PSON has increased 2.54% or 13.2 points in today’s trading session so far. Buyers are a positive bunch during the trading session. The high for the period has peaked at 535 and a low of 508.8. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 370,400 with the daily average at 5,313,029. A 52 week high for the stock is 951.2 equating to 432.4 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 436.8 is a variance of 81.99 points. Pearson now has a 20 SMA at 541.46 and a 50 day moving average at 567.81. This puts the market capitalisation now at £3,998.28m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Pearson being recorded at Monday, March 30, 2020 at 11:36:54 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 532 GBX.

Shares of Rentokil Initial ticker code: LON:RTO has stepped up 1.85% or 6.7 points during today’s session so far. Investors have remained optimistic throughout the trading session. The periods high has reached 380 and hitting a low of 355. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 1,136,677 with the daily average number around 9,385,124. A 52 week high for the stock is 535.2 about 173.3 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 289.2 a difference of some 72.7 points. Rentokil Initial now has a 20 simple moving average of 441.45 with a 50 day moving average now at 472.5. This puts the market capitalisation now at £6,823.95m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Rentokil Initial being recorded at Monday, March 30, 2020 at 11:36:03 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 368.6 GBX.

Shares of Rio Tinto EPIC code: LON:RIO has increased 1.37% or 48.5 points throughout the session so far. Traders have stayed positive throughout the trading session. The high for the period has peaked at 3605 dipping to 3502.5. The total volume traded so far comes to 773,571 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 5,804,897. The 52 week high price for the shares is 5039 some 1511 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 2954 which is a difference of 574 points. Rio Tinto now has a 20 simple moving average of 3576.48 and now the 50 day moving average now of 3983.96. The market capitalisation currently stands at £44,587.38m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Rio Tinto being recorded at Monday, March 30, 2020 at 11:36:40 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 3576.5 GBX.

