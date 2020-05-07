Market Risers: Johnson Matthey, Jubilee Metals Group, KEFI Minerals, Kromek Group

Shares in Johnson Matthey with company EPIC: LON:JMAT has stepped up 3.31% or 62.5 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Market buyers seem confident during the session. The periods high has reached 1961.64 and hitting a low of 1894. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 130,638 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 849,466. A 52 week share price high is 3410 amounting to 1524 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 1614 which is a difference of 272 points. Johnson Matthey now has a 20 simple moving average of 1981.68 and the 50 day SMA of 2073.23. This puts the market cap at £3,771.00m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Johnson Matthey being recorded at Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 12:41:49 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1948.5 GBX.

The trading price for Jubilee Metals Group ticker lookup code: LON:JLP has gained 3.93% or 0.12 points during today’s session so far. Buyers have so far held a positive outlook throughout the trading session. The periods high figure was 3.05 dropping as low as 2.82. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 1,418,161 with the daily average number around 5,654,183. The 52 week high price for the shares is 4.9 about 1.97 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 1.85 which is a variance of 1.08 points. Jubilee Metals Group now has a 20 simple moving average of 3.04 and now the 50 day moving average of 2.97. The current market cap is £61.33m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Jubilee Metals Group being recorded at Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 12:37:41 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 3.04 GBX.

The stock price for KEFI Minerals ticker code: LON:KEFI has gained 4.29% or 0.05 points throughout the session so far. Investors have remained positive throughout the session. The high for the period has reached 1.25 and a low of 0.95. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 7,848,875 with the daily average traded share volume around 11,915,723. A 52 week high for the stock is 2.29 around 1.24 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 0.51 making a difference of 0.54 points. KEFI Minerals now has a 20 simple moving average of 0.88 and now its 50 day simple moving average now of 0.9. The market cap now stands at £14.21m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for KEFI Minerals being recorded at Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 12:36:51 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1.1 GBX.

The stock price for Kromek Group company symbol: LON:KMK has climbed 9.61% or 1.85 points during the course of today’s session so far. Investors have remained positive throughout the trading session. Range high for the period has seen 22 dipping to 19.06. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 1,408,356 with the daily average traded share volume around 1,380,448. A 52 week share price high is 28 equating to 8.75 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 9 a difference of some 10.25 points. Kromek Group now has a 20 moving average of 20.79 and now the 50 day moving average now of 17.34. This puts the market cap at £72.70m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Kromek Group being recorded at Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 12:40:19 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 21.1 GBX.

