Market Risers: ITV , KEFI Minerals, Legal & General Group, Lloyds Banking Group

Shares of ITV ticker code: LON:ITV has risen 5.21% or 3.76 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Market buyers have remained positive while the stock has been in play. The period high was 76.3 and hitting a low of 72.74. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 6,674,330 with the daily average traded share volume around 32,798,703. The 52 week high is 165.9 equating to 93.7 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 50.06 making a difference of 22.14 points. ITV now has a 20 moving average of 69.76 and the 50 day moving average now at 88.13. The market capitalisation currently stands at £3,059.38m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for ITV being recorded at Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 12:43:37 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 75.96 GBX.

The share price for KEFI Minerals EPIC code: LON:KEFI has stepped up 5.73% or 0.04 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Traders are a positive bunch during this period. The high for the period has reached 0.8 and hitting a low of 0.67. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 8,735,251 while the average shares exchanged is 11,119,285. A 52 week high for the stock is 2.29 about 1.58 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 0.51 a difference of some 0.2 points. KEFI Minerals now has a 20 moving average of 0.79 and also a 50 day moving average of 1.02. The current market capitalisation is £9.61m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for KEFI Minerals being recorded at Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 12:42:53 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 0.75 GBX.

Stock in Legal & General Group with EPIC code: LON:LGEN has gained 6.39% or 12.18 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Traders have remained positive during the session. The periods high has reached 203.34 and hitting a low of 189.03. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 6,366,121 with the daily average traded share volume around 35,002,183. The 52 week high is 324.7 equating to 134.2 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 138 which is a difference of 52.5 points. Legal & General Group now has a 20 SMA at 201.57 and also a 50 day MA at 224.89. This puts the market capitalisation now at £12,092.19m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Legal & General Group being recorded at Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 12:43:19 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 202.68 GBX.

Shares in Lloyds Banking Group with EPIC code: LON:LLOY has increased 7.38% or 2.25 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers have so far held a positive outlook throughout the trading session. The periods high has already touched 32.9 meanwhile the session low reached 30.47. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 157,437,530 with the daily average traded share volume around 366,729,823. The 52 week high for the shares is 73.66 equating to 43.12 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 27.7 which is a variance of 2.84 points. Lloyds Banking Group has a 20 SMA of 31.47 and the 50 day moving average now at 39.79. The current market cap is £23,076.58m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Lloyds Banking Group being recorded at Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 12:43:41 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 32.79 GBX.

