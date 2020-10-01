Market Risers: Intertek Group, Johnson Matthey, Jubilee Metals Group, London Stock Exchange Group

Shares in Intertek Group company symbol: LON:ITRK has increased 2.15% or 136 points throughout the session so far. Traders have remained optimistic while the stock has been in play. Range high for the period so far is 6480 dropping as low as 6316. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 70,907 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 232,620. The 52 week high for the shares is 6480 about 146 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 3786 a difference of some 2548 points. Intertek Group now has a 20 SMA of 6278.36 and now its 50 day MA at 6003.53. The market capitalisation is now £10,445.36m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Intertek Group being recorded at Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 12:05:09 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 6470 GBX.

Shares of Johnson Matthey found using EPIC: LON:JMAT has stepped up 2.12% or 50 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Buyers seem confident while the stock has been in play. The period high was 2412 dropping as low as 2369. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 103,849 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 700,345. A 52 week share price high is 3294 about 937 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 1614 which is a variance of 743 points. Johnson Matthey has a 20 day moving average of 2507.29 and the 50 day moving average of 2430.89. The current market cap is £4,658.35m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Johnson Matthey being recorded at Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 12:03:54 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 2407 GBX.

Shares in Jubilee Metals Group with EPIC code: LON:JLP has gained 4.82% or 0.26 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers seem confident during the session. The periods high figure was 5.8 dropping as low as 5.5. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 2,900,214 with the daily average at 5,041,814. The 52 week high for the share price is 6.2 about 0.7 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 1.85 is a variance of 3.65 points. Jubilee Metals Group has a 20 day moving average of 5.75 and a 50 day moving average now of 5.43. The current market capitalisation is £121.79m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Jubilee Metals Group being recorded at Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 12:02:10 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 5.77 GBX.

Stock in London Stock Exchange Group ticker lookup code: LON:LSE has climbed 2.34% or 208 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Traders seem confident during the trading session. The high for the period has peaked at 9098 while the low for the session was 8904. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 94,937 with the daily average traded share volume around 479,152. The 52 week high price for the shares is 9176 some 300 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 5300 making a difference of 3576 points. London Stock Exchange Group has a 20 SMA of 8949.1 and now the 50 day moving average at 8832.04. Market capitalisation is now £31,939.51m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for London Stock Exchange Group being recorded at Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 12:04:50 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 9084 GBX.

