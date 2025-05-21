Follow us on:

Copper climbs as dollar weakens and China steps in

Jubilee-Metals-Group

A weaker dollar and China’s strategic economic support have reignited copper’s upward momentum, drawing investor attention back to industrial metals. With global demand recalibrating and supply risks simmering beneath the surface, copper’s rebound could be signalling a broader shift in the commodities landscape.

On 21 May, copper prices rose approximately 0.6% to $9,572.50 per metric ton on the London Metal Exchange. This upward move follows a notable retreat in the US dollar, which has made dollar-denominated assets like copper more attractive to global buyers. Simultaneously, China has taken a dual-pronged approach to economic stimulation, cutting both deposit and lending rates across major state banks. This easing, designed to counteract the economic drag from ongoing tensions with the United States, is providing a stabilising tailwind for copper and other industrial commodities.

Market analysts suggest copper is likely to trade near its current level in the near term, with potential to push toward the \$9,950 mark if macroeconomic stability holds. The metal’s recovery from previous lows near $8,100 underscores the impact of improved market sentiment, reduced currency pressure, and early signs of tighter supply fundamentals.

However, this is a rally underpinned by fragility. The recent 90-day pause in additional US-China tariffs has tempered immediate geopolitical risks, but the broader trade conflict remains unresolved. Should tensions escalate again, they could weigh heavily on global manufacturing activity and commodity demand. Yet on the supply side, dwindling warehouse inventories—especially in Shanghai—are creating the conditions for a possible squeeze. Inventory levels have fallen to their lowest since mid-January, a signal that demand is outpacing replenishment.

Beyond copper, other base metals are showing divergent trends. Aluminium and zinc have benefited from the dollar’s weakness, while nickel and lead are finding support from evolving policy signals. In China, discussions to allow overseas investors into its nickel futures market point to broader efforts to open and modernise commodities trading infrastructure.

Recent gains in copper, rising from $8,100 to over $9,400 in just weeks, reflect a rebalancing act between demand optimism and macro caution. For investors, this is a moment to closely watch currency moves, central bank policies, and supply disruptions. If inventories continue to tighten and China’s stimulus efforts accelerate, copper could break above $10,000, a psychologically important threshold and a powerful signal to the market.

Investors eyeing industrial metals now face a dynamic environment where currency fluctuations, policy interventions, and geopolitical signals are moving in tandem. Copper’s resilience amid global uncertainty marks it as a key asset class to monitor in the coming months.

Jubilee Metals Group plc (LON:JLP) is a diversified metal recovery business with a world-class portfolio of projects in South Africa and Zambia. The Company’s expanding multi-project portfolio across South Africa and Zambia provides exposure to a broad commodity basket including Platinum Group Metals, chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper and cobalt.

Latest Company News

Copper Production

Jubilee Metals nears completion of high-grade copper trials at Roan

Jubilee Metals Group Plc (LON:JLP) is nearing the completion of high-grade copper ore trials at its Roan Concentrator, aiming to boost copper production significantly.
Jubilee Metals

Jubilee Metals lifts FY2025 chrome and PGM guidance after strong Q3

Jubilee Metals Group reports impressive Q3 FY2025 results, showcasing substantial growth in chrome and PGM production in South Africa.
Jubilee Metals

Dr Mathews Phosa named Jubilee Metals’ new Chairperson

Jubilee Metals Group announces leadership changes as Ollie Oliveira retires as chairperson, with Dr. Mathews Phosa stepping in, ensuring continuity in governance.
Jubilee Metals

Jubilee Metals enters joint partnership to process surplus PGM

Jubilee Metals Group plc has secured a joint partnership to process surplus PGM material from its record chrome production, enhancing operational efficiency and growth.
Copper Production

Jubilee Metals secures exclusive rights to the Large Waste Project in Zambia

Jubilee Metals Group plc has made significant strides in its Large Waste Project transaction, securing exclusive rights for US$18 million and eyeing major growth in Zambia's copper sector.
Jubilee Metals

Jubilee Metals Group revenue up 51.0% to US$141.5 million

Jubilee Metals Group plc has released its interim financial report for H1 FY2025, showcasing significant growth in revenue and operations across Africa's metal sector.

