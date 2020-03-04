Market Risers: Barratt Developments, Blue Star Capital, DS Smith, GlaxoSmithKline

Shares of Barratt Developments with ticker code: LON:BDEV has stepped up 2.14% or 16.2 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers are a positive bunch throughout the session. The periods high has reached 774 meanwhile the session low reached 749. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 2,347,914 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 5,388,433. The 52 week high for the shares is 889.2 equating to 131.4 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 535.6 which is a variance of 222.2 points. Barratt Developments has a 20 day moving average of 854.15 and now a 50 day moving average at 816.56. The market cap now stands at £7,881.58m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Barratt Developments being recorded at Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:57:24 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 774 GBX.

Shares in Blue Star Capital ticker lookup code: LON:BLU has climbed 23.81% or 0.02 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Buyers have stayed positive during the session. The high for the period has reached 0.13 and a low of 0.11. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 15,510,805 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 14,508,196. A 52 week high for the stock is 0.23 amounting to 0.12 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 0.07 a difference of some 0.04 points. Blue Star Capital now has a 20 simple moving average of 0.13 and also a 50 day simple moving average now at 0.13. The current market capitalisation is £4.15m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Blue Star Capital being recorded at Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:31:03 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 0.13 GBX.

Shares of DS Smith with ticker code: LON:SMDS has risen 4.12% or 13.28 points in today’s trading session so far. Investors seem confident throughout the trading session. The period high has peaked at 336.6 and hitting a low of 324.4. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 1,708,494 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 5,588,247. The 52 week high for the shares is 397.8 some 75.3 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 306.3 which is a difference of 16.2 points. DS Smith now has a 20 SMA at 359.05 with a 50 day moving average now of 365.65. The market capitalisation is now £4,608.29m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for DS Smith being recorded at Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:57:37 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 335.78 GBX.

The stock price for GlaxoSmithKline ticker lookup code: LON:GSK has risen 2.72% or 43.8 points during today’s session so far. Investors have remained optimistic during the trading session. The periods high has reached 1655 and a low of 1608.4. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 2,522,006 while the average shares exchanged is 11,826,145. The 52 week high for the share price is 1857 about 249 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 1485.2 a difference of some 122.8 points. GlaxoSmithKline has a 20 day moving average of 1688.04 and now a 50 day moving average now of 1761.04. Market capitalisation for the company is £82,871.12m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for GlaxoSmithKline being recorded at Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:58:18 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1651.8 GBX.

