Market Risers: Antofagasta, AstraZeneca, Avacta Group, Aviva

The stock price for Antofagasta found using EPIC: LON:ANTO has stepped up 2.8% or 21.8 points during today’s session so far. Buyers have stayed positive during this period. The periods high figure was 805 meanwhile the session low reached 777. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 367,112 with the daily average number around 2,205,206. A 52 week high for the stock is 1026 around 247.4 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 738.53 making a difference of 40.07 points. Antofagasta now has a 20 simple moving average of 852.83 and the 50 day simple moving average now at 894.85. Market capitalisation is now £7,853.87m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Antofagasta being recorded at Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:58:15 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 800.4 GBX.

The share price for AstraZeneca with company EPIC: LON:AZN has increased 3.15% or 226 points throughout the session so far. Investors are a positive bunch while the stock has been in play. The periods high figure was 7399 and a low of 7172. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 562,399 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 2,450,191. A 52 week share price high is 7948 which is 776 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 5626 which is a difference of 1546 points. AstraZeneca has a 20 day moving average of 7577.18 with a 50 day SMA of 7658.92. This puts the market capitalisation now at £97,098.54m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for AstraZeneca being recorded at Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:58:08 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 7398 GBX.

Stock in Avacta Group with EPIC code: LON:AVCT has increased 8.09% or 1.9 points throughout the session so far. Buyers have remained optimistic during the session. The period high was 26.95 while the low for the session was 23. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 977,543 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 2,019,956. The 52 week high is 40.9 equating to 17.4 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 15 which is a variance of 8.5 points. Avacta Group has a 20 day moving average of 28.13 and now a 50 day MA at 23.52. The current market cap is £44.71m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Avacta Group being recorded at Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:56:18 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 25.4 GBX.

The trading price for Aviva with ticker code: LON:AV has gained 2.42% or 8.38 points during today’s session so far. Investors have remained positive during the trading session. The period high has peaked at 356.4 while the low for the session was 345.6. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 4,222,991 with the average number of shares traded daily being 11,780,248. A 52 week share price high is 442.3 about 96.3 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 339.6 which is a variance of 6.39 points. Aviva has a 20 SMA of 399.66 and now a 50 day simple moving average now of 408.51. This puts the market capitalisation now at £13,896.90m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Aviva being recorded at Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:57:56 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 354.38 GBX.

