Avacta Group notice of results and investor presentation

Avacta Group

Avacta Group plc (LON:AVCT), the developer of diagnostics and innovative cancer therapies based on its proprietary Affimer® and pre|CISION™ platforms, states that it will announce its financial results for the 12 months ended 31st December 2020 on Thursday, 22nd April 2021.

Analyst briefing

A sell-side analyst briefing given by Alastair Smith, Chief Executive Officer; Tony Gardiner, Chief Financial Officer; and Neil Bell, Chief Development Officer, will be held by webcast presentation, followed by a Q&A session, at 9.30am BST on Thursday, 22 April 2021.

The presentation will be posted on the Company’s website.

Investor webinar

An investor webinar presentation by Alastair Smith, Chief Executive Officer; Tony Gardiner, Chief Financial Officer; and Neil Bell, Chief Development Officer, will take place at 11:00am BST on Thursday, 22 April 2021.

The webinar is open to all existing and potential investors and will consist of a presentation followed by a Q&A session, held on the Investor Meet Company platform. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and then click “Add to meet” Avacta Group via the following link to join the webinar:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/avacta-group-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Avacta Group plc on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

Avacta Group Plc

Avacta Group Plc

