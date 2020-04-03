Market Risers: Anglo Pacific Group, Applied Graphene Materials, AstraZeneca, Bunzl plc

The trading price for Anglo Pacific Group with ticker code: LON:APF has stepped up 3.83% or 4.4 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Buyers have stayed positive during the trading session. The period high was 119.8 while the low for the session was 112.2. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 36,152 while the average shares exchanged is 354,579. The 52 week high price for the shares is 229 equating to 114 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 98.8 which is a difference of 16.2 points. Anglo Pacific Group now has a 20 simple moving average of 120.91 and now a 50 day moving average at 144.05. Market capitalisation for the company is £208.33m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Anglo Pacific Group being recorded at Friday, April 3, 2020 at 11:34:17 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 119.4 GBX.

Shares of Applied Graphene Materials ticker code: LON:AGM has climbed 7.78% or 0.7 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers seem confident during this period. Range high for the period has seen 9.7 dropping as low as 9.7. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 1,933 with the average number of shares traded daily being 130,740. A 52 week share price high is 35 some 26 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 7 a difference of some 2 points. Applied Graphene Materials now has a 20 SMA of 11.29 and now a 50 day moving average of 14.68. Market capitalisation for the company is £4.79m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Applied Graphene Materials being recorded at Friday, April 3, 2020 at 10:52:59 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 9.7 GBX.

Shares of AstraZeneca EPIC code: LON:AZN has stepped up 1.15% or 80 points during today’s session so far. Traders have so far held a positive outlook during the session. The periods high has already touched 7094 and hitting a low of 6987. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 583,065 with the average number of shares traded daily being 3,947,550. The stock 52 week high is 7948 some 968 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 5626 a difference of some 1354 points. AstraZeneca now has a 20 moving average of 7052.38 and now its 50 day moving average at 7372.6. This puts the market cap at £92,643.10m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for AstraZeneca being recorded at Friday, April 3, 2020 at 11:39:56 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 7060 GBX.

The stock price for Bunzl with ticker code: LON:BNZL has risen 2.72% or 41 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Market buyers are a positive bunch during the session. The period high has peaked at 1555 and hitting a low of 1504.65. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 190,581 with the daily average at 2,208,441. The 52 week high for the shares is 2554.6 amounting to 1049.6 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 1242 which is a difference of 263 points. Bunzl now has a 20 SMA at 1606.18 and also a 50 day moving average now at 1840.11. The market capitalisation is now £5,206.90m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Bunzl being recorded at Friday, April 3, 2020 at 11:38:45 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 1546 GBX.

