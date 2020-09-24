Market Risers: Actual Experience, Avacta Group, Barclays, Barratt Developments

The share price for Actual Experience company symbol: LON:ACT has stepped up 5.44% or 4.9 points during today’s session so far. Buyers have remained positive during the session. The periods high figure was 94.9 and hitting a low of 88.55. The total volume traded so far comes to 5,176 with the daily average traded share volume around 23,449. A 52 week high for the stock is 119.5 around 29.5 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 20 a difference of some 70 points. Actual Experience now has a 20 simple moving average of 103.66 and the 50 day moving average now of 92.53. Market capitalisation for the company is £45.21m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Actual Experience being recorded at Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 10:24:10 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 94.9 GBX.

Shares in Avacta Group with ticker code: LON:AVCT has moved up 4.55% or 7 points throughout the session so far. Traders have remained optimistic while the stock has been in play. The periods high figure was 163 while the low for the session was 145.5. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 1,312,732 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 3,319,328. The stock 52 week high is 215.25 equating to 61.25 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 13 a difference of some 141 points. Avacta Group now has a 20 SMA of 174.02 and also a 50 day moving average now of 161.42. The current market cap is £406.05m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Avacta Group being recorded at Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11:29:40 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 161 GBX.

Stock in Barclays ticker code: LON:BARC has moved up 1.38% or 1.28 points during the course of today’s session so far. Investors are a positive bunch while the stock has been in play. The high for the period has peaked at 94.58 and hitting a low of 90.74. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 9,641,969 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 33,015,263. The 52 week high for the shares is 192.99 equating to 100.09 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 73.04 a difference of some 19.86 points. Barclays now has a 20 SMA at 104.86 and the 50 day simple moving average now of 109.74. The market cap now stands at £16,361.85m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Barclays being recorded at Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11:34:37 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 94.18 GBX.

Shares of Barratt Developments ticker lookup code: LON:BDEV has moved up 3.79% or 16.6 points during today’s session so far. Market buyers have remained positive during this period. The period high has peaked at 456 and hitting a low of 428.1. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 1,373,638 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 4,253,800. The 52 week high is 889.2 amounting to 450.7 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 349.4 a difference of some 89.1 points. The market capitalisation currently stands at £4,634.32m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Barratt Developments being recorded at Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11:36:43 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 455.1 GBX.

